BOSTON — Tyler O’Neill hit a game-ending bloop single, and the Boston Red Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday night.

UP NEXT WHO: San Francisco Giants (Webb 3-1) at Boston Red Sox (Criswell 1-1) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: NESN

Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple and Connor Wong drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles, helping Boston win the rubber game of weekend set. The Red Sox beat the Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Mike Tauchman hit a tying three-run homer against Chris Martin in the eighth inning. Matt Mervis hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Cubs’ first run of the game.

For the second straight day, a large gathering of Cubs fans that made the trip to Fenway Park were unable to wave their “W” flags, a staple after wins at Wrigley Field.

Duran led off the ninth with a walk against Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1). He raced to third on a single by Rafael Devers, who reached base four times with two hits and two walks.

O’Neill then hit a shallow fly toward left field. Shortstop Dansby Swanson tried to make sliding catch, but it went off his glove and landed in the outfield grass.

Advertisement

The Red Sox nearly wasted another stellar outing by Tanner Houck, who dominated Cubs hitters through the first 6 2/3 innings. Houck struck out nine, allowed only four hits and didn’t issue a walk, but Chicago pushed across a run in the seventh when Michael Busch was hit by a pitch and Swanson and Mervis followed with back-to-back singles.

Kenley Jansen (1-0) worked the ninth for the win.

Duran’s triple into the center-field triangle made it 4-0 in the sixth.

Boston shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela went 1 for 4, a day after going 4 for 4 with a two-run homer and driving in seven runs.

Despite dealing with injuries to their starting rotation, the Red Sox entered the day with a majors’ best 2.63 ERA, their lowest at this point of a season since 1920.

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu made a nice running catch on Swanson’s fifth-inning fly ball, and second baseman Enmanuel Valdez had a diving play on Hoerner’s grounder the following inning.

Advertisement

Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya struck out swinging in the third, and his bat went flying over the protective netting. It went into the stands about 10 rows behind the Cubs’ on-deck circle, appearing to strike a fan. Medical personnel were looking at a person’s hand. They left their seat and walked away with the EMTs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Left-hander Jordan Wicks was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained forearm. Manager Craig Counsell said they hope they caught it early and it’s a “short stay.” … Counsell said the plan for outfielder Cody Bellinger (two fractured ribs) is to do a “little more every day and see where that puts us.” He crashed into a wall last week. … Third baseman Christopher Morel fouled a ball off his left foot but stayed in.

Red Sox: Second baseman Vaughn Grissom (strained left hamstring) played his second straight rehab game for Triple-A Worcester, going 4 for 4 with a walk and two RBI. He’s expected to be activated on Tuesday.

WORTH NOTING

The Red Sox designated left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez for assignment and recalled right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa from Triple-A Worcester. The 30-year-old Uwasaswa was acquired from Tampa Bay on March 27. He was a three-time All Star in Japan, posting a 2.96 ERA for the Nippon Ham Fighters in 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous