The Red Sox made somewhat of a surprising roster move Monday.

They designated infielder Pablo Reyes for assignment to make room for trade addition Garrett Cooper on the 26-man roster. They chose to cut Reyes instead of optioning Bobby Dalbec, David Hamilton or Enmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Worcester. That said, one of those other three players is expected to be optioned when second baseman Vaughn Grissom is activated from the 10-day IL. Grissom (hamstring strain) went 4 for 4 in his ninth rehab game Sunday and likely will be activated Tuesday when the Red Sox open a three-game series at home against the Giants.

The 30-year-old Reyes batted .287 in 64 games (185 plate appearances) for Boston in 2023. But he has struggled this season, batting .183 with a .234 on-base percentage, .217 slugging percentage, .451 OPS, two doubles, four runs, five RBI, three walks and 19 strikeouts in 21 games (64 plate appearances).

Reyes made nine starts at third base, four starts at second base, one start at first base and one start at shortstop this season.

Boston acquired Cooper, a first baseman, from the Cubs for cash Saturday. Triston Casas has fractured cartilage which connects his ribcage to his sternum and so Boston needed a replacement. Casas is not eligible to return until at least June 21 when Boston plays the Reds in Cincinnati.

Cooper, an All-Star in 2022, went 10 for 37 (.270) with a .341 on-base percentage, .432 slugging percentage, .774 OPS, one homer, one double, one triple, three runs, six RBI, four walks and 13 strikeouts in 12 games for the Cubs before they designated him for assignment. The Cubs and Red Sox then worked out a trade.

UNIFORMS: Major League Baseball plans to modify its Nike uniforms by the start of the 2025 season following complaints this spring from players and fans, according to a report from ESPN.

The changes will include restoring larger lettering on the nameplates and correcting for mismatched gray tops and bottoms, pants that are sometimes see-through and fabric that looks different when players sweat. The changes were detailed in a memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association on Sunday and will take affect by the beginning of 2025.

The report says the memo blamed Nike and its new performance-focused Vapor Premier uniform. The union declined comment to The Associated Press.

“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” the memo to players read. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”

The union said Fanatics, which manufactures the Nike-designed uniforms, was not to blame. The memo said Fanatics “recognizes the vital importance of soliciting Player feedback, obtaining Player buy-in and not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards. Our hope is that, moving forward, Nike will take a similar approach.”

