Boots and Brews 5K benefits Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce

Boots and Brews 5K is back for a third year to benefit the Great Freeport Chamber of Commerce. Run (or walk) around the Freeport route and then stick around to sample beers.

The chamber is seeking items to include in the Boots and Brews “Swag Bag” and anticipating filling at least 300 bags — all registered participants get one for free as well as other free gifts. This an opportunity for businesses to showcase their brands by donating items such as coupons, stickers, sunscreen, water bottles and towels. All items must be contributed by May 11 to 42 Main Street, Freeport.

New to 2024 is a Fun Run for children aged 12 and under. The chamber is also looking for businesses to contribute to a kids Swag Bag.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 18 at 23 Depot St., Freeport. The Fun Run begins at 9:15 a.m. It’s $45 to register for the 5K, $8 for the Fun Run. Visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/Freeport/BootsandBrews5k for more details and to register.

Brunswick’s Deb Crocker named Director of the Year

The Maine Welfare Directors Association announced Deb Crocker as the recipient of the Director of the Year Award. This annual honor celebrates the professional and dedicated service of a municipal director to their community, particularly those who champion the causes of self-sufficiency and fiscal responsibility through the administration of an equitable, efficient and standardized General Assistance Program.

Crocker — the Town of Brunswick’s director of human services/general assistance — shows unwavering dedication and compassion, and her tireless efforts have left a lasting mark on countless lives within the Brunswick community, MWDA said in a prepared release. Her innovative approach to addressing challenges and her steadfast commitment to enhancing welfare services have distinguished her in her field.

“Deb’s passion for making a difference is not only inspiring but also transformative,” said Julia Henze, interim town manager. “We are profoundly grateful for her outstanding leadership and advocacy on behalf of those in need.”

The Director of the Year Award recognizes professionals like Crocker who go above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of community members. Crocker’s dedication to fostering self-sufficiency and promoting fiscal responsibility embodies the values that the Maine Welfare Directors Association holds dear.

“We invite the community to join us in congratulating Deb on this well-deserved recognition,” said Jody Durisko, Brunswick human resources director. “Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: