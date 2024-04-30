BOWDOIN – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of beloved Susan M. Morgan. Sue passed away at her home in Bowdoin, on April 24, 2024, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 68.

Directly out of high school Sue started work at Maine Electronics. Once she and her devoted husband Richard Morgan started a family, she stayed home raising their three children. Sue adored her animals and most of all family. She enjoyed baking, canning, quilting and crocheting. Her works have reached every corner of the globe giving joy, comfort, and happiness to her friends and others. Sue became an amazing 4-H leader and touched so many young lives with her love and dedication to others.

Most of all Sue adored her family. She is survived by her Husband Richard Morgan, her three children Dale A. Morgan, Stacie A. Morgan Butterfield, and Samuel A. Morgan, as well as four grandchildren, Isaac C. Morgan, Jacob T. Morgan, Hunter W. Morgan, and Kaeti Butterfield.

Sue was predeceased by her mother Virginia Pike Hall, her father George Hall, and her brothers, Mike Hall, and Tony Hall.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 5-7 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine 04011. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 3pm at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Topsham.

To offer sympathies and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Sue’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sue’s memory to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Topsham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous