PHIPPSBURG – Robert R. Spicer, 81, of Phippsburg passed away on Jan. 14, 2024. Born in Bath on Jan. 8, 1943, to Robert H. Spicer and Celia M. (Humphrey) Spicer.

Bob married Joan P. Marsh on April 28, 1960, and they made their home in Bath until moving to Phippsburg in 1985.

Bob worked at Bath Iron Works for 41 before retiring in 2003

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 39 years, Joan and several aunts and uncles.

He survived by his family, a son, Robert L. and his wife Joyce Spicer of W. Bath, their children, Joshua, Amanda and Andrew, a son, Richard H. Spicer of Naples, Me. and his daughter, Ashley N. Spicer (Moody), a daughter, Bonni- Jean Spicer of Bedford, N.H., as well as many great-grandchildren.

A burial will be held Monday, May 6, 2024 at 1 p.m., in MorningSide Cemetery, Phippsburg.

