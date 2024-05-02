BRUNSWICK – James K. “Ken/Gorbs” Gorby, 83 years old of Brunswick, died on April 26, 2024.

Born in Kentucky, son of Andrew Gorby and Dorothy Gorby, he was raised in Ohio. Ken graduated from St. Anthony middle school and Catholic Central High school. His college education included the University of Steubenville, the Ohio State (Go Buckeyes!) and he received his Bachelor of Science in Business from New Hampshire College. He joined the Navy as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive in 1960, starting his naval career at Bootcamp in Great Lakes, Ill., followed by a technical school at Imperial Beach, Calif., and foreign language school at Potomac, Md. While at Imperial Beach, he married his sweetheart, Judith Ann Hicks, who he first met in seventh grade at a basketball game.

A 21-year Naval Veteran, Ken rose to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He had multiple tours, to include his first and last tour of duty, at the National Security agency, Ft. Meade, Md. His additional duty stations were in Kamiseya, Japan; Edzell, Scotland (his favorite); Brunswick; and Misawa, Japan.

Ken was very involved in supporting deployed U.S. military troops and an active member of the following local organizations – Elks, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Hicks; his children and their spouses, Ron Gorby (Chris Hield), Irene Ayotte (Mark Ayotte); grandchildren and their spouses, Brooke, Jesse (Bella) and Brittany (Kenny); and great-grandchildren, Bethany, Lagan, Helen, Austin and Atlas.

Ken’s Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at 1p.m., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Cemetery Chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine (207) 287-3481.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, request that you offer your support to a Veterans’ organization of your choice.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous