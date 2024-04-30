BRANDENTON, Fla. – Virginia Anne “Ginny” McLaughlin, 69, passed away on April 17, 2024, after a long battle with a chronic illness. She was born on Nov. 5, 1954, in Bath, Maine, and graduated from Morse High School Class of 1973.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxilliary and Moose Lodge. She loved her animals, music, cooking, and boating, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. She was a free-spirited, fun-loving, kind, caring, and generous person.

Her greatest life achievement was at her passing when she donated her kidneys during National Donate Life Month, saving two lives, which was so important to her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Lucille Mclaughlin; her sister Mary Boucher, and brother-in-law Edward; as well as some very special aunts, uncles; and her animals, especially her best friend, her dog Lacy.

She is survived by her brother, Francis Edward “Brother Ed” McLaughlin, who she loved dearly and recently referred to him as “My Hero”; five nieces and one nephew, Virginia “Little Gin” Boucher and partner Mike Eastman, Elaine Plummer and husband David, Anne Marie Moore and husband Dwight, Paul Boucher and wife Sheri, Meghan McLaughlin and wife Michelle, Kate Banimenia and husband Imad; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews that she lovingly referred to as the “kiddos.”

The family would like to express their gratitude to her Respiratory Therapist and friend, Kimberly Berry, CRT from VieMed Respiratory Care, the staff at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, and Life Link Foundation of Florida.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made in her

memory to:

LifeLink Legacy Fund

9661 Delaney Creek Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33619 or at http://www.LifeLinkLegacyFund.org

