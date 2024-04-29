The Patriots and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have agreed to terms on a contract extension, per a source.

It’s a four-year, $84 million contract worth up to $92 million, per a source.

Barmore, who was selected 38th overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has been one of the Patriots’ best recent draft picks. New England used two fourth-round picks to move up to take Barmore in 2021.

The 24-year-old had a breakout season in 2024, registering 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits with six batted passes in 17 games. He was PFF’s eighth-highest-graded defensive tackle with an 83.8 mark. Barmore’s 84.9 pass-rush grade ranked seventh among qualified defensive tackles.

New Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo, then a linebackers coach, said late last season that he saw Barmore mature in Year 3.

“He works hard. He’s doing the extra stuff,” Mayo said. “He’s doing the little things and that’s starting to show up and pay divideds. He definitely has a bright future, and hopefully he can keep it rolling.”

Advertisement

Current defensive coordinator and then-defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington echoed those sentiments in December.

“Every year he’s been better, growing on the field, off the field. I’m proud of the way he’s worked,” Covington said. “Consistency, for him, and that’s what he’s been doing. He’s been doing a good job, and it started this offseason with him working, rehabbing and doing a lot of things to get his body right, in the classroom and really taking those things and taking it to the grass.”

Barmore has 12.5 sacks, 133 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 32 QB hits, nine batted passes and one forced fumble in 44 games with 11 starts in three seasons. His impact on the team will continue to grow this season after the Patriots released longtime defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.

The Patriots have spent most of his offseason re-signing their own in-house players, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry, offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, safety Kyle Dugger and edge defenders Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings. Their highest-priced outside free-agent signing was quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was added on a one-year, $8 million contract. The team also signed wide receiver K.J. Osborn, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, running back Antonio Gibson, tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Sione Takitaki, among others.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous