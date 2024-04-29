Two people were questioned by police after shots were fired Sunday evening in Portland’s West End, but no arrests have been made.

Officers responding to a report of gun shots around 6:40 p.m. on Tate Street found evidence a firearm had been discharged several times in the area, police said.

The Special Reaction Team was activated and a home was searched as part of the investigation. Police did not release information about where the search took place or what led investigators to that location.

Police are asking residents in the Tate Street area to check to see if their cars or homes were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME and a message to 847411.

