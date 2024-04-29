A vintage trolley at the Seashore Trolley Museum. Photo by Katie Orlando

From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, anyone with a Maine driver’s license or state ID can get into the Seashore Trolley Museum and take a ride on a historic trolley for just $2.07, and it’s free for ages 16 and under.

The usual cost of admission is $15, so this deal is off the rails.

The museum is the first and largest electric railway museum in the world, and it’s home to an incredible collection of exhibits featuring trolleys, subway cars, locomotives, buses and other transportation artifacts.

Everyone who visits on opening day will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes.

The Seashore Trolley Museum is at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport.

Copy the Story Link

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles