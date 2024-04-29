From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, anyone with a Maine driver’s license or state ID can get into the Seashore Trolley Museum and take a ride on a historic trolley for just $2.07, and it’s free for ages 16 and under.

The usual cost of admission is $15, so this deal is off the rails.

The museum is the first and largest electric railway museum in the world, and it’s home to an incredible collection of exhibits featuring trolleys, subway cars, locomotives, buses and other transportation artifacts.

Everyone who visits on opening day will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes.

The Seashore Trolley Museum is at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport.

