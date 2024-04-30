YARMOUTH — Coach Brendan Boss’ message to his reeling Freeport Falcons was simple.

“We going to overcome adversity, and we’re going to win,” Boss said entering overtime of Tuesday’s boys’ lacrosse contest against rival North Yarmouth Academy at Lewis Field.

The Falcons let a three-goal lead slip away and went into overtime down a man and without the ball, but sure enough, they made their coach look prescient when Hunter Richards’ bounce shot found the net with 37.5 seconds to go for a thrilling 10-9 victory.

“All the credit to the guys,” said Boss. “They showed a lot of fight on every ground ball and every possession. A win like this means everything.”

After Freeport (3-2) killed off the Panthers’ man-up opportunity, with sophomore goalie George Maschino making his 13th and final save on a shot from Gavin Thomas, the Falcons got a settled offensive possession and Richards found just enough space to unleash a shot that ricocheted past Harry Seely (14 saves) and into the upper corner of the net.

“I wanted to take it into my own hands and I just went for it,” Richards said. “I beat (the defender) and kept running and got the shot off and it worked out. It’s an experience I’ll remember forever.”

After Zach Leinwand opened the game with a goal for NYA, Freeport got unassisted goals from Randall Walker and Richards to lead 2-1 after one quarter.

Leinwand tied the score early in the second quarter, but Walker and David Ulrickson answered and the Falcons held a 4-3 lead at the half.

Twice in the third quarter, Freeport went up by three, first on an unassisted goal from Ulrickson, then on an unassisted goal from Jackson Moore, but the Panthers roared back.

Three straight goals from Leinwand tied it, then Leinwand set up Thomas for an 8-7 lead.

The Falcons regained the lead on goals from Walker and Moore, but after taking a pair of penalties, Freeport gave up the equalizer with 35.3 seconds remaining as Thomas scored.

After going man-down again, Boss then calmed his players prior to the start of OT.

When play resumed, the Panthers had three looks at a winner, but Thomas’ first two shots were high and his third was saved.

“We were hoping to get a goal early because we felt like we had momentum and we had the ball,” said NYA Coach Peter Gerrity. “We had some good chances and we got repeated chances, but we couldn’t get it in.”

Moore then set off a celebration with his goal.

“I think this group has grown a lot,” Boss said. “It’s good to see our hard work pay off.”

Walker led Freeport with three goals, and Moore, Richards and Ulrickson added two. Finn McCarthy scored the other.

The Panthers (3-3) got six goals from Leinwand, two from Thomas and one from Jacob Colaluca.

“The result isn’t what we wanted, but we improved from last week and if we do that every week, we’ll be in good shape,” Gerrity said.

