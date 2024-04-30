Shay Rosenthal scored seven goals and the Deering girls’ lacrosse team cruised to a 16-5 win over Edward Little on Tuesday in Auburn.

The Rams (1-4) outscored the Eddies (1-4) 9-0 in the second half.

Quincey Cummings and Isabella Figdor each had two goals for Deering, while Olivia Cherry, Elsa Freeman, Lauren Jackson, Sofia Nieves and Maya Zager each added one.

Madison MacFawn had three goals and Izzy Hayes had two.

WELLS 8, BONNY EAGLE 6: Payton Maxon, Jess Palmer and Caitlin Rooney each had two goals, and Carys Ramsey stopped seven shots as the Warriors (5-0) defeated the Scots (0-4) in Standish.

Cali Leighton and Ellie Moore also scored for Wells.

Elizabeth Hamilton had three goals, Caroline Krunkkala, Ryanne Robinson and Zoey Lailer also scored, and Brynn Tilburg made 14 saves for the Scots.

WAYNFLETE 17, SCARBOROUGH 13: Tilsley Kelley scored seven goals and Chloe Marblestone added six as the Flyers (5-1) topped the Red Storm (2-4) in Portland.

Lydia Birknes and Skylar Harris each scored twice for Waynflete.

Madison Howe scored five goals for Scarborough. Grace Carlista, Hope Melevsky and Julia Sholl each added two.

PORTLAND 11, THORNTON ACADEMY 9: Phoebe Knoll had four goals and the Bulldogs (2-4) scored twice in the final minutes to slip past the Trojans (2-4) in Saco.

Gabriella Harrigan and Gianna Smith added three goals, Gianna Smith had two and Ava Christensen also scored for Portland.

Ayala Littlefield scored three goals, Natalie Hilton and Oceanna LaMarre had two each, while Kylie Evans and Leila True also scored for Thornton.

Kristen Mailloux made eight saves for the Bulldogs, while Alessia Capece stopped 10 shots for the Trojans.

FREEPORT 12, YORK 5: Mia Levesque recorded four goals and two assists as the Falcons (3-1) beat the Wildcats (0-3) in Freeport.

Reed Proscia added two goals and Hailly Curtis made nine saves for Freeport.

Sophia Luchette scored three goals for York.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, MARSHWOOD 10: Tobey Lappin scored the game-winner with 37 seconds remaining with an assist from Beckett Mehlhorn as the Red Riots (3-2) came back to beat the Hawks (1-4) in South Portland.

Lappin and Ian House both finished with three goals, and Mehlhorn had three goals and three assists for South Portland. Umar Weise made nine saves.

Quinn Maguire and Jackson Hamilton scored three goals apiece for Marshwood. Hayden Demeroto scored twice and Luke Dockham had nine saves.

SOFTBALL

WINDHAM 12, NOBLE 0: Brooke Gerry pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks as the Eagles (6-0) downed the Knights (1-5) in five innings in North Berwick.

Addie Caiazzo had two hits including an RBI double during a five-run fifth. Kennedy Kimball hit a two-run double in the third, and Chloe Edwards finished with two hits for Windham.

BASEBALL

MARSHWOOD 4, BONNY EAGLE 3: Tyler Hussey went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate while striking out six in five innings on the mound, leading the Hawks (6-0) over the Scots (2-4) in South Berwick.

Ronan Garrett also went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Marshwood. Gus Alexander pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Levi Wood had two hits and Kyle Blaney an RBI for Bonny Eagle.

NOBLE 6, DEERING 4: Tanner Fillipone had two hits with three RBI to lead the Knights (1-5) against the Rams (1-5) in North Berwick.

Nate Locke allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five to earn the win.

Tavian Lauture, Miles Lawrence and Jackson Forrest each had two hits, and Lawrence drove in two runs for Deering.

FALMOUTH 19, CHEVERUS 2: Jacoby Porter had four hits, drove in three runs and scored three times as the visiting Navigators (6-0) beat the Stags (2-3) in five innings.

Porter hit two singles, a double and a home run. Ethan Hendry had three hits with two RBI and three runs, Tony Severino had three hits with an RBI and two runs, and Thomas Healey and Brandon White each finished with two hits with two RBI and combined for five runs.

Nick Wyse, Porter and Hendry combined on a three-hitter for Falmouth, which broke it open with a nine-run third inning.

MASSABESIC 5, BIDDEFORD 4: Bryden Marcotte hit two doubles as the Mustangs (2-4) beat the Tigers (3-2) in Biddeford.

Noah Bryan pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking two to earn the win. He also drove in a run.

Dom Smith had two doubles for Biddeford. Gavin Haggett, Kaden Langevin and Jacob Kaiser each drove in a run.

– Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

