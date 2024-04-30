Bath

Mon.  5/6  4 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Tue.  5/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  5/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Zoom, Town Hall

Tue.  5/7  6:30 p.m.  Marine Resources  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  5/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  5/9  6:30 p.m.  Budget/CIP Workshop  Zoom, Town Hall

Advertisement

Harpswell

Mon.  5/6  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee  Town Office

Tue.  5/7  4 p.m.  Resiliency/Sustainability Committee  Town Office

Wed.  5/8  5 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee  Town Office

Thu.  5/9  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Topsham

Mon.  5/6  5:15 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  5/6  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Wed.  5/8  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Town Hall

Copy the Story Link

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles