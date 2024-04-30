Bath
Mon. 5/6 4 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Tue. 5/7 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Brunswick
Mon. 5/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council Zoom, Town Hall
Tue. 5/7 6:30 p.m. Marine Resources Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 5/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 5/9 6:30 p.m. Budget/CIP Workshop Zoom, Town Hall
Harpswell
Mon. 5/6 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Town Office
Tue. 5/7 4 p.m. Resiliency/Sustainability Committee Town Office
Wed. 5/8 5 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee Town Office
Thu. 5/9 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Topsham
Mon. 5/6 5:15 p.m. Community Center Committee Town Hall
Mon. 5/6 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall
Wed. 5/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Town HallCopy the Story Link
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.