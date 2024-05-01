Hires, promotions, appointments

Elise Baldacci of North Yarmouth was appointed president of Maine Credit Union League, effective June 3. She previously worked as deputy chief of staff for the governor’s office. She has worked at MCUL before as director of governmental affairs and assistant vice president, vice president and senior vice president of policy.

Barbara Durr was hired as a senior vice president, government banking relationship manager at Machias Savings Bank in Portland. She previously worked at TD Bank for nearly 20 years, most recently as vice president, government banking relationship manager III. She is a member of the town of Casco’s finance committee.

Recognition

Marilyn MacDowell is the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Altrusa Club of Portland. She has volunteered at Iris Park Apartments, Iris Network’s assisted living facility for people with vision impairments, for 31 years. Altrusa Club also donated $500 to Iris Network in honor of the award.

Maine Jumpstart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy was awarded State Coalition of the Year by National Jumpstart. The award recognizes coalitions that support teachers and other Jumpstart values. The Maine coalition hosts professional development opportunities for Maine teachers, including the Fostering Financial Education in Maine Schools Conference, and has received this award once before.

Open for business

Noble Barbecue in Portland is relocating to 476 Stevens Ave. and changing its name to Noble Pizzeria & Barbecue.

Loom Clothing and Home will open at 56 Main St. in Freeport, above Sperry. Loom stocks sustainable and ethical fashion.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: