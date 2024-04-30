BRUNSWICK – Jon William Gepford, a beloved member of the Brunswick community, died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2024, following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 84 years old.

Born on Oct. 9, 1939, in Wewoka, Okla., to Verna and Elbert Gepford, Jon was the youngest of three children and was adored by his sisters Gwen and Nancy.

Jon’s lifelong commitment to the Seventh-day Adventist faith began during his upbringing in Loma Linda, Calif., where he attended high school at Loma Linda Academy.

Jon graduated from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tenn., with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His career in health care began at Adventist Health Glendale (Calif.). Over the next four decades, his career took him to Bangkok; Miami, Fla.; Chicago, Ill.; and Brunswick. He served Parkview Hospital as CEO from 1995 until his retirement in 2002.

Jon actively served as an Elder and youth leader at Brunswick Seventh-day Adventist Church, and as a volunteer and board member of Pine Tree Academy. He was a valued member of the Rotary Club and had a heart for volunteering, whether it was at a soup kitchen or community service centers.

Known for his kindness and caring nature, Jon touched the lives of all who knew him. He always made time for his family whom he loved deeply. Jon found joy in the outdoors, relishing canoeing, hiking, and birding, as well as spending quality time with his friends and traveling the world, including Europe, Hawaii, Asia, and Galápagos. His love for animals was evident in the many pets he welcomed into his home over the years. Above all, Jon cherished his beloved wife, Leilani Lillie Gepford.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Elbert Gepford; and his sister Gwen Lacy.

Survivors include his wife, Leilani Lillie Gepford; his children and their spouses/partners, Kevin Gepford (Theo Margelony), Julianne (Bob) Pickle, and Chris Gepford (Casey Myers); grandchildren Hannah, Joseph, Timothy, and Mercy Pickle; and great-grandchild, Able Pickle.

A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at the Brunswick (Maine) Seventh-day Adventist Church on May 18 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worthy Student Fund at Pine Tree Academy

in Freeport.

