WOOLWICH – Charles John Finn, Sr., 83, formerly of River Road in Woolwich, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He grew up in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in the Class of 1958. Charles, known as all to “Charlie,’’ then attended Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. for two years before joining the Army reserves.

After his discharge from the Army, Charlie moved to the Bath/Brunswick area. He worked at Bath Iron Works for more than 40 years, primarily as an electrician. In the late ‘80s, he became involved in the IAM Local S6 Union, eventually serving on negotiating and benefits committees. He took great pride in helping shipyard employees get the most out of their benefits.

On May 24, 1969, he married Patricia G. Dodge in Brunswick.

Charlie retired from BIW in June 2010, shortly after Patricia passed away. He cared for her selflessly in her final years. Charlie was an excellent grandfather who enjoyed nothing more than spending as much time as possible with his family during the summer in Old Orchard Beach. He seemed to know everyone in Bath, Woolwich, and Old Orchard, and everyone seemed to know him.

He loved listening to the Red Sox on his radio, getting lunch at Fat Boy in Brunswick when it opened every spring, and bowling in various leagues around the Midcoast. In his final days, he talked hopefully of starting a candlepin bowling league at his home over the last seven months of his life, the assisted living facility Biddeford Estates, where he received wonderful care. He was especially grateful, as is his family, for the kindness of his many friends in his final months, particularly Tim Keithan and Richard Knight, both of Woolwich.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, John C. Finn and William Finn.

He is survived by his son Chad Finn and his wife Jennifer of Wells, and a daughter Erin Elizabeth Finn of Portland; a sister, Mary Jane Poulin of Geneva, Ill., and a brother, James G. Finn of Bath; two grandchildren, Leah Finn and Alex Finn both of Wells; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary”s Church, Lincoln Street, Bath.

If you wish to make a donation in Charlie’s name the family has requested they be made to the:

Patten Free Library

35 Summer St.

Bath, ME 04530

