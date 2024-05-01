PORTLAND – Julie Lyons, of State Street in Portland, passed away at the age of 91 after a brief illness. Born in Cuba in 1933, Julie came to the United States in the late thirties with her parents, Joseph and Frances Lyons, who were immigrants from Lithuania and Poland, respectively. She graduated from Portland High School in 1951, having appeared in many plays there and at the Jewish Community Center. She was a talented pianist and a gifted vocalist. Julie married Icky Abramson in 1953.

She is survived by her younger sister, Annette Elowitch; three sons: Bruce Abramson, Marc Abramson, David Abramson, his wife, Lynn Abramson and Julie’s daughter-in-law; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Her funeral will take place at Etz Chaim Synagogue, 267 Congress St., in Portland, on May 2, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, 1 Johnson Road, Portland. Shiva will be at the home of Annette and Robert Elowitch, 231 Cumberland Ave., Apt. 1, in Portland on Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Charitable contributions to the Maine Jewish Museum are greatly appreciated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous