BRIDGTON – Margaret “Peggy” Moore, 75, of Bridgton passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2024, at the Woodlands Memory Care of Bridgton after a long illness. Peggy was born on May 16, 1948 in Biddeford, ME to parents Kenneth and Hazel (Lynch) Armstrong.

Peggy attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1966. She preferred keeping busy, working to age 74. In her spare time, Peggy enjoyed shopping, the beach and spending holidays with family and friends.

She is survived by her son Kevin Panteleakos and wife Sherry Bennett of Richland, Wash..; and a brother Edward Armstrong of Old Orchard Beach.

She is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Hazel Armstrong; a brother Emerson Armstrong; and a sister Sally Price.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris, ME 04281. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Peggy’s memory to the National Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105,

Danvers, MA 01923-1389.

