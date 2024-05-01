SCARBOROUGH – Richard Joseph Rioux, 88, passed away on April 26, 2024. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 3-5 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A private interment will be in Forest City Cemetery in South Portland at a later date. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Richard’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous