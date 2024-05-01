WOOLWICH – Robert A. McIntyre, 76, of Woolwich, passed away on April 27, 2024. Visiting hour will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, 3 to 4 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A Celebration of Life Service from will be held at 4 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous