Robert A. McIntyre

WOOLWICH – Robert A. McIntyre, 76, of Woolwich, passed away on April 27, 2024. Visiting hour will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, 3 to 4 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A Celebration of Life Service from will be held at 4 p.m.

