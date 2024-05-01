Isaac Poulter made 21 saves to shut out the Maine Mariners 2-0 Wednesday night as the Adirondack Thunder won Game 7 of their first-round ECHL playoff series at Glens Falls, New York.
The Thunder advance to the North Division finals against Norfolk.
Ryan Wheeler broke a tie game by scoring with 8:30 left in the second period, his third goal of the series.
Tristan Ashbrook sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left in the third period, his fifth goal of the series.
Maine, which was outshot 25-21, has never won a playoff series in its six-season history. The Mariners have qualified the last three seasons, and lost in the first round each time.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.