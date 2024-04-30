Owen Pederson scored a short-handed goal with 11:43 left in the third period to give the Maine Mariners a 2-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday night at Glens Falls, New York, setting up a Game 7 in their first-round ECHL playoff series.
The deciding game is 7 p.m. Wednesday in New York. The winner advances to the second round against Norfolk.
Ethan Ritchie scored a power-play goal with 3:07 left in the first period to give Maine a 1-0 lead.
Adirondack’s Tristan Ashbrook scored his fourth goal of the series to tie the game with 2:23 left in the second period.
Mariners goalie Brad Arvanitis made 27 saves, 13 in the third period.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.