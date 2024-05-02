TORONTO — If you’re carrying around a sense of impending doom right now, you must be a Bruins fan.

GAME 7 WHO: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: ABC AT STAKE: Winner advances to second round against the Florida Panthers

After blowing a chance to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Tuesday, they failed on their second chance to oust the Auston Matthews-less Leafs on Thursday, losing to the suddenly stout Leafs 2-1 in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena.

Now the Bruins are down to their last chance to advance. In a Game 7. At TD Garden. On Saturday night.

Can they blow a 3-1 series lead for the second year in a row? The Leafs are certainly making a lot of believers, most of all themselves.

William Nylander scored late in the second period on a long shot that was deflected in front and Joseph Woll made it stand up in the hectic third period. After the Bruins applied pressure for much of the period, Nylander finally ended with a breakaway goal with 2:13 left in regulation.

Morgan Geekie scored a goal with less than a second left.

Advertisement

The shot clock in the scoreless first period was almost identical to what it looked like in Game 5 when the Leafs held a 12-2 advantage. In Game 6, the Bruins got one measly shot through to Woll and Jeremy Swayman faced a dozen again.

But the Leafs’ territorial advantage wasn’t quite as strong, it was just that the Bruins could not hit the net. The Leafs were doing a good job of packing the house in front of Woll, causing the Bruins to miss the net or have their shot blocked 13 times. And again, the Leafs dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 19.

One Leaf strategy seemed to be to get under Brad Marchand’s skin, and it worked a little bit. Jake McCabe gave him a stick jab behind the play and Max Domi, who had picked his pocket behind the Bruins’ net, knocked him down after a whistle. Marchand then took a needless roughing penalty on Tyler Bertuzzi. The Bruins killed it — and got their lone shot on net on the penalty kill.

The Bruins started the second period in the same fashion with David Pastrnak taking a double minor on a high-stick on Bertuzzi at 1:10. But the Bruins killed that off, too, without allowing much in the way of scoring chances.

The Bruins did not get their first 5-on-5 shot on net until around the 8:00 mark of the second period when Mason Lohrei stepped up on a rush.

The Bruins got their first honest-to-goodness scoring chance with about 9:00 left in the second when Pastrnak followed up his own blocked shot but could not squeeze it over Woll’s pad.

Advertisement

John Beecher earned the Bruins’ first power play when he cut across the top of the crease and Woll tripped him. The Bruins didn’t get much going during the power play, but they started to play in the Leafs’ zone a little more.

The Bruins had 12-8 shot advantage in the second period and it appeared as though they were slowly reeling in the Leafs.

Then lightning struck in the final minute of the period. After an icing, John Tavares beat Beecher on a faceoff in the left circle. Nylander possessed the puck out high in the zone and did a couple of curls with the puck before taking a long distance shot that hit Charlie McAvoy’s leg and past Swayman’s short side with 55 seconds left in the period.

It was lucky break for the Leafs, but they’ve been earning that kind of luck the last few nights.

The Bruins didn’t get that same kind of luck in the third period when they stormed the Toronto zone, forcing Woll to make several big stops. When he was down and out, Brandon Carlo’s shot went off Morgan Rielly and trickled through the crease.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous