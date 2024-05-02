After a soft launch in 2023, Freeport coffee shop SipHouse is gearing up to celebrate one year of business on May 5.

Sunday’s “sipaversary” marks a year of working with local artists, bakers and more, according to shop-owner Tammy Nonni. To recognize the occasion, SipHouse plans to host live music, hand out free cookies with purchases and debut a new smoothie, “Morning Glory,” which Nonni said tastes similar to a carrot cake.

Nonni, who has experience in integrated nutritional health, started looking for a space for the business over a year and a half ago.

Though the original plan was to open up a smoothie joint, the concept expanded into a coffee shop with the help of local herbalists, bakers and coffee makers.

“Everything in here is local,” said Nonni. “It’s kind of my vibe.”

Stepping into the shop, situated on the corner of Grove and Main streets, customers are greeted with a wall of locally made products to the left. The selection includes a shelf dedicated to local authors and a free lending library for patrons. On the right, the far wall features a gallery of locally produced photographs and a hand-painted floor mural by a local student.

By design, the coffee shop encourages community building. Aside from boosting other local businesses, Nonni, who always loved the idea of a “pay-it-forward” chain, found a way to bring the concept to the drive-thru-less shop. Visitors can pay-it-forward with a Post-it note pinned to a bulletin board near the register. All a guest has to do is grab the Post-it and collect their free coffee.

The celebration — a thank you to the “sip family” as described on the shop’s social media – will kick off bright and early Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Customers will be able to join the festivities — and enjoy the shop’s staple iced lattes with coffee ice cubes — until 4 p.m.

