Do those who are protesting the war in Gaza know the recent history of the area? The original concept involved with the founding of the State of Israel included two states, Israel and another for Palestinians. The surrounding countries said “no” to this and declared war on Israel from day one. The intention of these countries was to destroy Israel and for the Jewish people to be driven out or murdered, leaving only a Palestinian country.

The Hamas charter calls for the elimination of Israel and all Jews from the area. In the Hamas charter the words from “the river to the sea” are used with the meaning of the death of Jews and elimination of Israel.

This is a very complicated situation that cannot be solved with demonstrations or simple solutions. I have two questions that possibly someone who is demonstrating could answer:

1) I don’t hear from protesters about the release of the innocent Israelis and others being held hostage since Oct. 7, 2023. Why are they also not demanding the release of these innocent people as part of their cease-fire demands?

2) Protesters are asking for an immediate cease-fire by Israel. Are they making the same demands on Hamas and others who attack Israel? If this cease-fire does happen, what do they expect Israel to do if it is attacked again? Will they be allowed to respond or should they remain passive and not do anything?

I hope that someone can give a thoughtful response.

Stan Tetenman

Poland

