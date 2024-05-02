I read with dismay and sadness about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem shooting her unruly dog (a 14-month-old puppy). Hadn’t she heard of dog training, animal shelters or even using a leash and/or a muzzle?

I am proud to live in Maine, where most of the dogs we meet (and pretty much all mixed breeds) are shelter dogs from away (the South, often). We have adopted several rescue dogs (two of which were considered unadoptable) and, with love and training, they turned into the most wonderful dogs.

My thanks to the folks of Maine for having hearts of gold for the unwanted dogs of the world. I’m proud of our state. Of course, we’re the ones who end up being blessed.

Regi Robnett

Portland

