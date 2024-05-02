I read with dismay and sadness about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem shooting her unruly dog (a 14-month-old puppy). Hadn’t she heard of dog training, animal shelters or even using a leash and/or a muzzle?
I am proud to live in Maine, where most of the dogs we meet (and pretty much all mixed breeds) are shelter dogs from away (the South, often). We have adopted several rescue dogs (two of which were considered unadoptable) and, with love and training, they turned into the most wonderful dogs.
My thanks to the folks of Maine for having hearts of gold for the unwanted dogs of the world. I’m proud of our state. Of course, we’re the ones who end up being blessed.
Regi Robnett
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.