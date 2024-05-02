Notwithstanding some recent support in the form of letters to the editor (April 30), the Portland Museum of Art should have to abide by the rules set in place when the city of Portland adopted a comprehensive historic preservation ordinance. I believe 142 Free St. meets that definition.

The city would be wise to follow the advice of Mr. Earle Shettleworth, our state historian, when it comes to respecting and protecting 142 Free St. (“142 Free Street deserves to be respected, protected,” April 11). But forgetting all of that, the concept rendering of the proposed exterior resembles something that should be on the end of the Green Bank Telescope.

Remodel the interior of 142 Free St. and call it a day.

Holly McKibben

Portland

