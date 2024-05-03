PHIPPSBURG – Lynda R. Wyman, 80, of Phippsburg passed away on Monday with family in attendance after a short illness. Lynda, a proud native of the area, graduated from Morse High School as part of the class of ’62 (GO BLUE!) and received her BA in Teaching from USM Gorham and her Master of Arts in Teaching from UMass Amherst.

In addition to being an educator, Lynda worked with her husband Myron Wyman, to build Head Beach Campgrounds and Cottages in Phippsburg. She was a member of the Phippsburg PTA, working to bring hot lunches to the elementary school. As a Phippsburg Selectman, she worked to help residents and the town as a whole.

Lynda ended her teaching career as a Special Education teacher at Morse. Since her retirement from teaching, she volunteered with the Phippsburg Historical Society, the Morse High Career Center and was a member of the Phippsburg Fire and Rescue Axillary. Her passions for education, history, and community were constant themes throughout her life.

She loved being surrounded by family and friends. She never met anyone she didn’t know – a trip to Shaw’s for bread could turn into an hour adventure as she would stop to talk to everyone. She was known for her spark of life, love of a joke, and her reserved seat on Head Beach.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron, and son William Wyman, both of Phippsburg and her parents, Delmar and Ila Ramsey of Bath. She is survived by her daughter Clarissa and son-in-law Brian Doughty of Phippsburg, her daughter Abigail and son-in-law Jim Gandorf of Florida, her daughter-in-law Charline Wyman of Phippsburg, her grandchildren (Joshua, Matthew, Campbell, Liberty, and Brody), step-grandchildren (Megan, Brian Jr., and Olivia), their spouses, and numerous greatgrandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morse High Alumni Association.

