HALLOWELL – Robert E. Atkins, 88, passed away Dec. 21, 2023, peacefully at his home in Hallowell.

Robert’s graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 11, at Varney Cemetery, Pine Street, Brunswick.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.

Copy the Story Link