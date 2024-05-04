GORHAM – Visitation for Andrew George Kulig, 76, of Standish, who passed away on April 30, 2024, will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday May 5, 2024. Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m., at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, Funeral – Gorham Chapel, 76 State Street, Gorham, Maine.

Copy the Story Link