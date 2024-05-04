VAN NUYS, Calif. – Marybeth (Delcourt) Baker, born Nov. 30, 1952, in Westbrook, died in Van Nuys, Calif., on April 15, 2024, after a short illness.

Marybeth was spunky, funny, and creative. She loved telling, and occasionally embellishing stories, which often produced Marybeth’s infectious and over-sized laughter. She was constantly inventing fun nicknames for loved ones. She was an accomplished water skier; a skill learned and brandished at “Camp” on Crescent Lake. It was at Camp where Marybeth spent both sun-drenched days as well as rainy card-playing afternoons with her beloved aunts Simone Francoeur and Dolores Delcourt “Lala” and adoring cousins. She was also an avid snow skier and a darn good cook.

Generous with her time and ahead of her time, Marybeth shared her love of life with so many. Macrame and ancient graveyard stencils, trips to the antique stores and ice cream shops, or teaching the art of the shift in her powder blue Austin Healy convertible on the gravel roads of Harrison, Marybeth always brought her unique and genuine self to it all.

Marybeth poured herself into creative pursuits at the Press Herald/Gannett Publishing where she worked for over 20 years in advertising. Later she applied her business savvy and creativity in the automotive sales arena at CBC Advertising.

As her young son, Justin grew up in the mid-1980s, she authored and illustrated three children’s books published by Gannett, including “The Adventures of Maynard, a Maine Moose,” which featured the names and personalities of numerous family and friends.

There was nothing she wouldn’t try, and, in true Delcourt spirit, she never stopped learning and laughing.

Marybeth, the fifth of seven children, was predeceased by her father, Roland B. Delcourt and her mother, Helen (LeClair) Delcourt; her sister, Martha Jane, brother, Mark S. Delcourt; as well as her aunt, Dolores Delcourt, a second mom to Marybeth.

She is survived by her son, Justin Baker and daughter-in-law Melanie Hartman; brothers Michael (and Kathy) Delcourt of Standish, Thomas (Jeff) Delcourt of North Carolina and John C. (and Lorena) Delcourt of Windham, sister, Deborah (and Paul) Pinette of New Gloucester; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the

Humane Society https://www.humanesociety.org/

