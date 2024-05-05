What goes around comes around. Even a patriotic American can see a connection between the millions of people in Asia and the Middle East killed by our bombs and the violence of mass murders here in our country. Our impossible policy of sending weapons to Israel, and at the same time trying get food to the starving people of Gaza, has led to student protests and weakened President Biden’s chances of reelection.

Margaret Cruikshank

Scarborough

