PORTLAND – Gilberte “Betty” Hutchings passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 26, 2024. Born in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the oldest of 10 children.

At 18, she moved to Tarrytown, N.Y., to work for her Uncle Louis, and she met the love of her life, Gerald F. Hutchings. Together for 60 years, they lived a happy life with travels to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and Bermuda. An active competitor in MSGA Women’s Golf having made three holes in one!

Survivors include daughter, Joan and husband Merle Bragdon, son, John and wife Nancy Hutchings, daughter, Jane and husband Garry Smith, daughter, Janice and husband Russell Wilson; seven grandchildren, John (Holly), Michael (Frannie), Carly (Jason), Neil (Courtney), Brian (Michelle), Travis (Samantha) and Kelly (Sam); along with 11 great-grandchildren; her surviving siblings, Roland, Leonce, Fern, Theresa and Edmee.

The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Hospice of Southern Maine and the staff at the Woods at Canco where she resided for 16 years.

The family will hold a private ceremony later.

Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland, Maine.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to share condolences with her family and sign Betty’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in her memory may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Portland Fire Department,

380 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04101

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous