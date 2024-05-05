WATERVILLE – Lise Rachel Lehoux (nee Lacourse of Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada), 88, departed this world on April 28, 2024, in Waterville.

During her lifetime, Lise took on various roles such as housekeeping at the Maine Osteopathic Hospital, but her priority was to her husband, Willie Lehoux (deceased), and her children, Gail (Tibbetts), Neil Lehoux, and Susie Lehoux (deceased).

A devoted wife of 60 years, she married Willie in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on May 31, 1958, and survived him by seven years. Her last four years were spent residing with Gail and Doug Tibbetts (son-in-law) in China, Maine. A notable achievement is her graduation from Graham’s Business College in 1956 (Lachine, Quebec, Canada) in accounting and administration.

Lise spent many of her retirement years in Davenport, Fla., and enjoyed line dancing, bowling, shuffle boarding, but returning each summer to her beloved Maine to be closer to her children. She and Willie raised their family in Gorham, and worshipped at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail, son, Neil; grandchildren, Jacob and Charlie Lehoux, and step-grandchildren, Cameron and Glen Tibbetts.

A private graveside service will be held at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham.

Lise will be dearly missed by her family, but her memory will live on in our hearts.

