YARMOUTH – Myron Clifton Hamer passed away peacefully on April 25, 2024.

Myron was born in Boston, Mass. and completed a Bachelor of Arts at Amherst College and a MBA at Harvard University.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he began a long career as a financial officer for Corning Glass Works where he worked in multiple areas including Steuben, laboratory diagnostics, and the international division.

After spending 1976 to 1978 working and living in Paris, Myron moved with his family to Yarmouth.

With former colleagues from Corning, Myron served as the Chief Financial Officer for Ventrex Laboratories, Inc. and then his final venture, Binax, a highly successful company that focused on respiratory diagnostic tests.

Myron is survived by his wife, Meredith Hamer; and his four sons, Davidson, Eric, Andrew, and Bruce.

A public service will be scheduled for May 27 at 11 a.m. at his home.

