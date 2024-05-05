BRUNSWICK – Priscilla Jean Kincaid died on March 30, 2024. She was born in Brunswick, Oct. 10, 1933, to Evelyn and Clyde Kincaid.

Jean’s education began in the one-room Bunganuc School, followed by graduation from Brunswick High School in 1950. She graduated with honors from the University of Maine, Orono in 1954, then completed an internship in dietetics at Maine Medical Center before traveling to Australia to take a position at Perth General Hospital. Jean worked as a cook at a sheep station in the Australian outback – evidence of her adventurous spirit. The camp inhabitants later joked they loved Jean, but were not fans of her cooking!

Jean returned to the states and received her Masters in Nutrition in 1966 from the University of California, Berkeley. Her interest in promoting healthy diets fueled her love of travel. She held dietician positions associated with the US Department of the Interior in England, Barbados, Saipan, Saudi Arabia, Alaska, Maine, Texas and Florida. She later worked for the Veterans Health Administration in North Carolina prior to retiring to her hillside home in Front Royal, Va. She returned to Maine in 2017.

Jean’s love for animals and interest in their well-being prompted volunteering with animal welfare organizations and adopting many abandoned dogs and cats including Pepa, Spice, Bigfoot, Nicky and Chué.

Jean was a witty conversationalist, intelligent communicator, loved to dance, excelled at finding four-leaf clovers, and was a stylish dresser who sewed most of her own clothes. Jean was generous, and maintained family ties and lifetime friendships in far-flung locales. Longtime friends included Jim and Nancy Brooks, Sidney and Bill Quinn, Jessie Mackenzie, among many others.

Jean is survived by two siblings, Russel Kincaid and spouse Marie of Milford, N.H., John Kincaid and spouse Helen of Topsham, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Susan Kincaid Laskey and spouse George Laskey, Jr. of Brunswick.

