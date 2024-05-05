STANDISH – Susan D. Moses, 64, of Standish, passed away with family by her side on April 26, 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Susan was born on March 15, 1960, in Portland, the daughter of Richard and Evelyn Douglass. She was raised in Westbrook and often spoke of her fond memories growing up on Mechanic Street. She was a member of the marching band, the only female trumpet player in the stage band, swam on the girls swimming team, and worked on the rescue unit through the Explorer Program. She went on to graduate from Westbrook High School in 1977.

On July 27, 1985, Susan married Bill Moses, her husband of 39 years. They resided in Standish where they raised their two children. Susan worked in the medical field and eventually started her own medical transcription business which allowed her to stay at home with her children while attending Saint Joseph’s College. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1998.

She worked for the Gorham School Department as a devoted 6th grade teacher for 26 years. Over the years she educated and nurtured the minds of countless students whom she undoubtedly left lasting impressions on. She was a dedicated team member and was spoken highly of by her colleagues.

Although she truly loved being a teacher her passion was being a mother and a grandmother. She took such pride in this role and was the definition of warmth, love, and selflessness. Her love for her children and grandbabies was immeasurable. She was undoubtedly the pillar of her family.

She is lovingly survived by husband, Bill Moses; daughters Jamie Moses Wrobel, of New Gloucester, Carrie Rossignol, and her husband, Ryan, of Brewer; four grandchildren, Adelynn Wrobel, Amelia Wrobel, Charlie Rossignol, and Owen Rossignol; her mother, Evelyn Douglass; one brother, Scott Douglass, and his wife, Michelle, of Westbrook, one sister, Sharon Sparrow; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham on Friday, May 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. To express condolences, or to participate in Susan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan’s name to the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous