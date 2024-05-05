STANDISH – Tamera passed away at her home Oct. 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 1, 1964, in Portland and grew up in Cumberland.

As a young girl, she was an accomplished equestrian and continued to enjoy horses throughout her life. She danced ballet, and she was an active member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls that met at the Masonic Lodge in Durham where she played piano for her Assembly. Tam operated the concession stand at Oxford Plains Speedway for many years. She enjoyed a close and supportive relationship with her family throughout her life.

Tam was predeceased by her former husband, Andy Regios; her mother, Norma Hynes Peterson; and her brother, Mark “Thumper” Peterson.

She is survived by her father, Richard Peterson of Virginia; and by many aunts, uncles; and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will take place at Farris Cemetery in West Cumberland (intersection of Blanchard and Bruce Hill Roads) Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Kora Shriners

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

