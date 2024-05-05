STANDISH – Tamera passed away at her home Oct. 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 1, 1964, in Portland and grew up in Cumberland.
As a young girl, she was an accomplished equestrian and continued to enjoy horses throughout her life. She danced ballet, and she was an active member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls that met at the Masonic Lodge in Durham where she played piano for her Assembly. Tam operated the concession stand at Oxford Plains Speedway for many years. She enjoyed a close and supportive relationship with her family throughout her life.
Tam was predeceased by her former husband, Andy Regios; her mother, Norma Hynes Peterson; and her brother, Mark “Thumper” Peterson.
She is survived by her father, Richard Peterson of Virginia; and by many aunts, uncles; and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will take place at Farris Cemetery in West Cumberland (intersection of Blanchard and Bruce Hill Roads) Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
Kora Shriners
11 Sabattus St.
Lewiston, ME 04240
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.