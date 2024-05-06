Gehrig Donnelly threw a no-hitter in his varsity debut, striking out seven and walking two, as Greely beat Lake Region 7-0 in a Class B South baseball game on Tuesday in Cumberland.

The Rangers improved to 6-1 with the win while the Lakers fell to 1-7.

Ben Kyles had three hits for Greely, while Marky Axelsen and Ethan Robeck added doubles.

KENNEBUNK 5, CHEVERUS 4: Django Tachibana singled home George Lazos for the game-winning run, capping off a three-run seventh inning rally as the Rams (6-1) beat the Stags (2-5) in Kennebunk.

Tachibana, Lazos and Isaac Jensen all had multiple hits for Kennebunk. Max Andrews earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.

Devin Kelly led Cheverus with a pair of singles.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, DIRIGO 3: Kobi Conant and Griffin Richmond each had an RBI single as the Patriots (2-6) overcame a 2-0 first-inning deficit to beat the Cougars (0-6) in Dixfield.

Noah Geer pitched five perfect innings of relief with eight strikeouts to earn the win for Gray-New Gloucester.

BONNY EAGLE 11, PORTLAND 1: Ryder Owens had four hits with four RBI, Trevor Nevells and Levi Wood combined on a one-hitter, and the Scots (3-5) beat the Bulldogs (3-4) in six innings in Standish.

Owens hit two doubles and two singles, and also scored twice. Drew Lariviere added three hits with two RBI and two runs for the Scots, who ended it with four runs in the sixth. Nevells struck out three and walked one in five innings before Wood pitched a perfect sixth with two strikeouts.

Brody Viola ended the no-hitter with a single off Nevells.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, WELLS 3: Andy Choi, Gabe Harmon and Caiden Hollowell each had two hits with an RBI as the Capers (5-2) beat the Warriors (4-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Starter Jameson Bryant pitched into the sixth inning, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out eight for the win.

Spencer Carpenter reach base twice on a single and a walk and scored two runs for Wells.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, PORTLAND 5: Annalise Soucy went 3 for 3 with a run scored to pace the Red Riots (8-1), who jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on to edge the Bulldogs (5-2) at South Portland.

Ella Nickerson had a triple and single for South Portland. Phoebe Dodge added a pair of hits, while Baylie Littlefield had a double.

Sadie Armstrong went 3 for 3 for Portland, with a pair of triples and two RBI.

KENNEBUNK 15, FALMOUTH 0: Melody Rousselle threw a two-hitter and added a double as the Rams (7-2) beat the Navigators (0-5) in four innings at Kennebunk.

Chloe Rousselle had three hits for Kennebunk, while Talia Kellum and Cate Peacock added doubles.

WINDHAM 10, WESTBROOK 0: Kennedy Kimball threw a five-hitter, striking out 14 as the Eagles (8-0) beat the Blue Blazes (2-7) at Windham.

Oakley McLeod had a solo home run for Windham, while Brooke Gerry drew three walks, stole three bases and scored twice.

Emma Boulette went 2 for 3 for Westbrook.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 7, WINTHROP/MARANACOOK 2: Samantha Darling went 2 for 4 with a double, Tessa Ferguson added two hits and Lexi Sweeney had an RBI single as the Gulls (1-6) beat Winthrop/Maranacook in Old Orchard Beach.

Hannah Webber got the pitching win for OOB with a complete game while allowing three hits, zero earned runs, three walks and striking out seven.

GREELY 3, LAKE REGION 2: Lucy Axelsen scored on a two-out walk-off single by Sophie Smith as the Rangers (4-4) edged the Lakers (3-4) at Cumberland.

Starter Avery Butler went the distance, allowing one earned run on seven hits and walking three for Greely, Fiona MacArthur added a pair of hits, while Axelsen had a double.

CAPE ELIZABETH 14, WELLS 11: Finn Gilbert went 4 for 4 and scored three runs as the Capers (3-5) beat the Warriors (6-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Grace Callahan added three hits for Cape Elizabeth, while Sophia Chung and Lauren Steinberg had two hits apiece.

Cailin Henry led Wells with two hits and two runs.

FREEPORT 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Rosie Panenka had a double and single while Celia Cobb added a pair of singles as the Falcons (7-0) beat the Eagles (2-5) in Freeport.

Ciara Daly added a double for Freeport and Izzy George got the complete-game win, striking out five.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

WELLS 15, FREEPORT 3: Calvin Chase and Connor Whitten posted four goals each while Nathan Bolduc and Kevin Bolduc added three apiece, leading the Warriors (6-0) over the Falcons (4-3) in Wells.

Finnian McCarthy, Trevor Richards and Randall Walker also scored for Freeport.

SCARBOROUGH 10, PORTLAND 2: Olin Pedersen had four goals and two assists as the Red Storm (3-4) topped the Bulldogs (3-3) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Jackson Peters and Caleb Wandell added two goals each for Scarborough.

Colin Degenhart and Andy Marvin both scored once for Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 13, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: Seven players scored for the Panthers (4-4) led by Zach Leinwand with six goals in a win over the Raiders (2-4) at Yarmouth.

Nate Oney had two goals and two assists for NYA, while Jack Bathe, Hugo Daniel, Laim Street, Gavin Thomas and Davis Gall added goals.

Reed Irwin and Owen Reinbach added two goals each for Fryeburg Academy.

