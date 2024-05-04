Addison DeRoche threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and drove in five runs with three singles and a double as Cheverus beat South Portland, 13-0 in five innings, in a battle of undefeated Class A softball teams Saturday.

DeRoche hit a two-run double during a four-run first inning. She surrendered a leadoff triple to Ella Nickerson in the bottom of the first, then struck out the next nine hitters she faced.

Hailey Lamontagne added two hits, two RBI and four runs scored for Cheverus (7-0). Ashley Connor and Delia Tremble also had two hits.

The Red Riots dropped to 7-1.

BASEBALL

KENNEBUNK 10, WESTBROOK 7: Joseph DiGiovanni was 3 for 4 with six RBI to lead the Rams (5-1) past the Blue Blazes (0-8) in Kennebunk.

Isaac Jensen went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and scored twice for Kennebunk, which held on after opening an 8-0 lead through two innings. Drew Sliwkowski added a pair of hits.

Jared Rice scored three runs for Westbrook.

MARSHWOOD 12, NOBLE 5: The Hawks (7-1) took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, then added one in the fifth and six in sixth to pull away from the Knights (2-6) at South Berwick.

Riley Parnham went 3 for 4 to pace a 14-hit attack. Liam Tiernan, Ronan Garrett and Sam Gennaro added two hits apiece, with Garrett driving in three runs.

Chase Dodier hit a double and a single for Noble.

SCARBOROUGH 10, CHEVERUS 0: Ryan Shugars threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks as the Red Storm (7-0) beat the Stags (2-4) in six innings at Portland.

Scarborough put together a six-run second inning, then added four in the sixth.

Tyler Archambault had two hits and scored twice, while Mason Porter drove in three runs.

Liam Kalakowsky got the lone hit for Cheverus.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 15, MASSABESIC 6: Hadley Prewitt paced the Hawks (4-3) with six goals and an assist in a victory over the Mustangs (4-3) at Waterboro.

Sarah Theriault added four goals and three assists for Marshwood, Maddy Poitras and Eva Hersey chipped in with two goals apiece, and Liv Drake tossed in a goal.

Madi Von Brocklin led Massabesic with two goals and two assists. Emma Scully, Lydia Desrocher, Paige Stevenson and Kenzie Nason each added a goal.

KENNEBUNK 14, BIDDEFORD 0: Ivy Armentrout finished with three goal and three assists, and the Rams (7-0) blanked the Tigers (4-3) at Biddeford.

Ella Highbarger and Anna McCaron chipped in with two goals apiece.

