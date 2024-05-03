Gorham got run-scoring singles from Amber Bretton and Makayla Quintal in the bottom of the first inning to erase an early deficit, then held on for a 2-1 win over Scarborough in a Class A South softball game Friday in Gorham.

Kyleah Mack combined with Bretton on a two-hitter. Bretton allowed one hit and one walk while fanning nine over the final three innings to earn a save as Gorham improved to 4-2.

Scarborough (4-3) took the lead in the top of the first on an RBI double by Alana Sawyer. The other hit for the Red Storm was a double by Meghan Robinson.

LAKE REGION 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Ava Cole scattered six hits, and the Lakers (3-3) scratched out runs in the first, second and fifth innings to beat the Raiders (2-3) in Naples.

Lake Region got an unearned run in the first, made it 2-0 on Mallory Smith’s sacrifice fly in the second, then extended the lead in the fifth when Ella Gibbons led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on Cole’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Fryeburg’s Carlin Galligan scored on a Maya Mahan single in the sixth.

Advertisement

WINDHAM 23, FALMOUTH 0: Brooke Gerry went 3 for 4 with three doubles, three RBI and four runs scored while striking out seven of the nine batters she faced without allowing a base runner as the Eagles (7-0) won a three-inning mercy-rule game against the Navigators (0-4) in Falmouth.

Gerry has yet to allow a run this season, and hasn’t given up a hit or walk in her last two games.

Chloe Edwards and Jaydn Kimball each belted a home run and had three RBI, and Addie Caiazzo launched a two-run homer. Evelyn Anderson, Kennedy Kimball and Charlotte Nappi also drove in two runs.

FREEPORT 7, GREELY 6: The Raiders (6-0) pushed across a run in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Rangers (3-4) in Cumberland.

Norah Albertini hit a single and a double and scored twice, and Vanessa St. Pierre drove in two runs for Freeport.

Avery Butler and Jenna Carignan each had two RBI for Greely.

Advertisement

PORTLAND 13, WESTBROOK 3: Sadie Armstrong had two hits and an RBI, scored three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Bulldogs (5-1) beat the Blue Blazes (2-5) in five innings at Payson Park.

Ainsley McCrum also had two hits and an RBI, and scored twice.

Armstrong allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Ava Anderson doubled and scored, and Haddie Clark drove in two runs for Westbrook.

TELSTAR 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4: Winning pitcher Viv Charette tallied a game-high three hits as the Rebels (2-6) defeated the Seagulls (0-6) in Old Orchard Beach.

Charette scattered six hits while striking out six. From the leadoff spot, she drove in two runs and scored a run. Mackenzie Eliot, Sarah Chase and Taejah Lego each had two hits, with Chase and Eliot collecting a double and a single. Eliot and Lego matched Charette with two RBI.

Advertisement

Hannah Webber struck out 12 for Old Orchard Beach. Kayla Townsend had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

BONNY EAGLE 9, MARSHWOOD/BERWICK 8: Madison McGlinn drove in Sophie Sawyer with a double in the bottom of the eighth and scored on single by Reese Bryant as the Scots (3-5) edged the Hawks (4-3) at Standish.

McGlinn went 5 for 5 with a triple and double. Ryleigh Turgeon and Leah Storey added two hits apiece.

Piper Catanese, Emily Hester and Laurali Shisler each had two hits for Marshwood/Berwick.

LACROSSE

LINCOLN ACADEMY 9, ERSKINE ACADEMY 7: Mariam DeLisle scored five goals to lead Lincoln (3-3) past Erskine (4-2) at Newcastle.

Advertisement

Celia Brinkler chipped in with three goals. Abby Koop was the other goal scorer, and Scarlett O’Brien added an assist.

Belle Pelotte and Abbie McDonough each tallied two goals for Erskine. Maddy McNeff, Jackie Sasse and Shannon McDonough also scored.

GORHAM 13, SCARBOROUGH 6: Ellie Gay led the Rams (4-3) with three goals in a win over Red Storm (2-5) at Gorham.

Haley Nicely, Piper Forgues and Giselle Doucette chipped in with two goals apiece. Logan Doughty, Hannah Bickford, Kennady Peary and Cat LaPierre also scored.

Hope Melevsky paced Scarborough with two goals.

YARMOUTH 14, WINDHAM 13: Brooke Boone scored the tying and go-ahead goals to lift the Clippers (5-2) over the Eagles (5-2) in Yarmouth.

Aine Powers led Yarmouth with seven goals and assist. Boone finished with four goals.

Abby Trainor recorded eight goals and two assists for Windham. Neve Ledbetter had three goals and two assists.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous