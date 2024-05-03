Brady Harvie threw a no-hitter, fanning 11 and walking one, as Windham shut out Biddeford, 6-0, in a Class A South baseball game Friday at Biddeford.

Windham (2-4) scored four runs in the top of the first and added two runs in the sixth despite being held to four hits, including a double by Cayden McCartney.

Biddeford dropped to 3-4.

GORHAM 4, MARSHWOOD 3: Miles Brenner went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and the Rams (3-3) made a four-run first inning stand up in a win over the Hawks (6-1) at Gorham.

Mason Finck and Jack Karlonas each hit an RBI single and Caden Smith had a double for Gorham. Karlonas earned the win, allowing two hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out five in four innings.

Ronan Casey, Riley Parnham and Silas Reimels each drove in a run for Marshwood.

SCARBOROUGH 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 4: Zak Sanders singled home the tying run and scored on Patrick McCue’s double in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the Red Storm (6-0) over the Red Riots (4-3) in Scarborough.

Sanders, McCue and Fallona all had two hits for Scarborough. Sanders and Nate Masters combined on a four-hitter.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, BONNY EAGLE 0: Jeremiah Chessie drove in two runs with a single and a double and pitched a one-hitter as the Trojans (3-3) topped the Scots (2-5) in five innings at Saco.

Chessie struck out seven and walked two. Jacob Fish smacked a two-run triple, and Brayden Duane and Joshua Penney also drove in two runs apiece.

WELLS 9, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7: Caleb Moody belted a two-run homer, and the Warriors (5-4) survived a three-run seventh-inning rally by the Patriots (1-7) at Gray.

Aydan Collins contributed a single and a double for Wells.

Nick Geer was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Gray-New Gloucester. Kaiden Chase added a pair of hits, including a solo home run.

NOBLE 6, WESTBROOK 4: Nate Locke hit a two-run double and Carl Gregoire went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run, as the Knights (2-5) defeated the Blue Blazes (0-7) at Westbrook.

Isaiah Tardif and Kyle Brown had two hits apiece for Westbrook.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 12, LAKE REGION 0: Alex Allain threw a two-hitter and helped the offense with two hits as the Raiders (3-4) blanked the Lakers (1-6) in Naples.

Ethan Lord added a pair of singles for Fryeburg, which broke the game open by scoring seven runs in the seventh.

LEAVITT 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Colten Taylor bunted home Trent Holst in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the Hornets (6-1) past the Eagles (2-3) in Turner.

Noah Carpenter homered and doubled for Leavitt, and earned the pitching win in relief. Holst also hit a double.

Lincoln’s Carson Hallowell tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. Aidan Bryant and Lucas Houghton each hit a double for the Eagles.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 5: Sammy Calder had three hits, including an RBI single in the fourth inning that helped the Mustangs (5-1) take the lead for good against the Hawks (5-2) in Monmouth.

Jacob Harmon had two hits and Carter O’Connell doubled and drove in two runs for Monmouth, which broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the fourth. Kyle Palleschi pitched a complete game.

Brady Metcalf and James Ritter each recorded a double and a single for Sacopee. Caleb Vacchiano also had two hits, and Dylan Capano struck out seven in six innings.

LACROSSE

PORTLAND 15, LAKE REGION 1: Louis Thurston and Matt Frost each logged four goals, powering the Bulldogs (3-2) over the Lakers (0-7) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Andy Marvin and Owen Anderson added three goals apiece.

MARSHWOOD 13, WAYNFLETE 4: Jackson Hamilton tallied four goals and an assist, and Hayden Demeroto totaled three goals and three assists as the Hawks (2-4) cruised past the Flyers (1-3) in Portland.

Quinn Maguire added three goals and one assist and Rogan Boisvert scored twice.

YORK 11, DEERING 9: Luke Douris paced the WIldcats (3-1) with four goals as they defeated the Rams (3-3) in Portland.

Quinn Walenta added three goals. Corbin Burke led Deering with four goals and an assist. Andrew Burke had three goals and two assists.

