MICKLETON, N.J. – Philip R. Beane, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on May 2, 2024, with his family by his side. Born in Lewiston, Maine, Philip spent his young life in Maine graduating from Brunswick High School in 1946.

After high school Philip did a short stint with the Merchant Marines sailing on the Liberty Ship S.S. Theodoric Bland before being released from active duty. He then started his proud career as an Operating Engineer working for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 for his entire career still carrying his card after 74 years. He was a proud founding member of the Manchester Twp. Volunteer Fire Company #1 and a founding member and scout master of Troop 44. Philip was a 4th degree Knight for the Knight’s of Columbus and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Mullica Hill.

Philip was known as one of the kindest men around, willing to help anyone at any time. He was a builder, building two of his own homes, he was a mechanic, working on cars from changing the oil to replacing an engine, he was man of every craft. He loved Boston sports, hunting, fishing, trapping and later in life golf but what he loved most was his family, making sure they were well fed and comfortable.

Philip was predeceased by his parents Omar and Madeline and his brothers Harold and Gordon.

He is survived by his dear wife Fern; and his children Michael (Jane) MacBean, Richard Beane and Kathleen (Thomas) Schulte; grandchildren Allison (Kenneth), Karolyn (Josh), Jessica (Mike) and Daniel (Jamie); great grandchildren Jacob, Emma, Charlie, Lara, Ryan and Samantha.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church 17 Earlington Ave, Mullica Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gloucester County Veteran’s Cemetery 240 S. Tuckahoe Rd, Williamstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution to:

St. Jude’s

Childrens Hospital at

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now

