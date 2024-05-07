BRIDGTON – Saundra Kay Morton Dodd of Bridgton died on May 4, 2024, after a long illness. Sandy was born on Nov. 11, 1953, in New Mexico and settled in Maine.
She leaves behind her loving husband Scott Dodd after 25 years together; her children Justin Paul Hannaford and Jaimie Lynn Hannaford of Portland; grandchildren Noah, Tanner, Jesse, Izabella, Bailey, Lucian, Dylan; her siblings Donald Morton and Mary Ann Kasperson; and her many, many dear friends, especially Deanna Flannigan.
Sandy had a deep passion for her cats, cooking shows, and the piano. Her ability to give to those in need was a gift that will truly be missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services 8 Elm St Bridgton, To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com
