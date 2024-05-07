BRUNSWICK – W. Richard Powers Sr, “Dick” passed away on April 27, 2024. He was Born in Brunswick on Dec. 5, 1938, a son of the late Wm. H. Powers and Etta Louise (McManus) Powers. Dick graduated from Brunswick High School and lived in Brunswick his entire life, most of it spent on the family farm.

His first job was at Pippo’s Garage on Pleasant Street whereas a young teenager the truck drivers would let him drive their trucks to and from the Miss Brunswick Diner while they took a meal break. After graduation Dick then worked for Marriner Lumber and then Pejepscot Paper Co. In the early 60’s he raced an old “C Class” race car at Beech Ridge Speedway, where he met Jean Carr. They were married on November 21, 1966, and together they became full time farmers with 30,000 laying hens and 100 beef cattle that were sold directly to local consumers as freezer beef.

In 1983 Dick went to work at The Brunswick Naval Air Station in the public works department, while also keeping the farm in operation. He filled many positions from truck driver to “Snow King” where he was crew leader spearheading snow removal efforts on the airfield. Dick was extremely proud of assisting the support operations for President George H.W. Bush and made many trips to Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport to deliver equipment for The Secret Service. Dick retired from BNAS in 2002.

Dick had a strong interest in motor sports – going to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in the summer and following NASCAR at home. He enjoyed looking at classic cars and old trucks and of course his favorite, old John Deere tractors!

Dick was predeceased by his parents, and a sister Priscilla (Springer).

Dick is survived by his wife Jean; their son Rick and wife Sarah; granddaughters, Abby and Emily. He is also survived by his brother Charles and wife Selma, their son Charles Jr, and wife Dawne and daughter Nicole, and a nephew Ron Robinson (Priscilla) and his wife Theresa.

He is now free of the pain from the cancer that took him. Dick touched a lot of people over the years – from the teenagers on the farm or the young Seabees and Sailors at NAS Brunswick. As a result, he had a large extended family to those whom he was a second dad to. Anyone who met “dickie” certainly will remember his quick wit and ability to find some humor in tough situations.

The family would like to thank the Brunswick Fire & Rescue Crews, the nurses and doctors at Mid Coast Hospital and CHANS who provided top notch care and support over the years.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

Per Dick’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

CHANS at

http://www.chanshomehealth.com in his memory

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous