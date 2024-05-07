Thornton Academy sophomore pitcher Beck Edgerly worked around seven hits, allowing one run in five innings to help the Golden Trojans defeat defending Class A champion South Portland, 5-1, in a Class A baseball game on Tuesday at Wainwright Sports Complex in South Portland.

Edgerly struck out six and did not walk a batter. Josh Penney and Jeremiah Chessie each worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Thornton, which fell to South Portland in last season’s regional final, improved to 4-3. South Portland is 4-5.

“It’s a positive step,” said Thornton Coach Jason Lariviere. “We got out of some jams defensively. That was the key. Beck made some good pitches and got out of jams. We played well.”

Penney and Brayden Duane each had two hits and an RBI for Thornton and Cam Cyr also had two hits to pace a 10-hit attack. The Trojans led 3-0 on three unearned runs as South Portland made three costly errors in the first two innings.

The Red Riots only run came on a sacrifice fly by Cam Barrett to score Easton Healy who had led off the second with a single. Corbin Voisine and Kason Lewis each had two hits for South Portland, which left 10 runners on base.

DEERING 8, SCARBOROUGH 7: Gus Groh’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning drove in the go-ahead run and the Rams (2-6) handed the Red Storm (7-1) their first loss despite letting a seven-run lead slip away in Scarborough.

Groh hit a three-run double as the Rams scored seven runs in the top of the first. The Red Storm crawled back with three runs in the first and three more in the fourth before tying the game on Will Fallona’s RBI single in the sixth, his fourth RBI of the game.

Alex Jordan led off the seventh with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a single by Zade Smith, then scored on Groh’s fly ball to center.

Lauture set Scarborough down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end it.

NOBLE 4, WINDHAM 3: Nate Locke hit a two-run single and pitched a complete game to earn the win as the Knights (3-6) beat the Eagles (2-6) in South Berwick.

Locke allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked two for Noble. Carl Gregoire and Owen Orlando each had an RBI.

Cayden McCartney had a double and a single for Windham, while Ethan Clapp added an RBI single.

MARSHWOOD 8, CHEVERUS 5: Tyler Hussey was 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored as the Hawks (8-1) beat the Stags (2-6) in South Berwick.

Silas Reimels added two hits while Charlie Hudson had two hits and an RBI.

Lucas Soutuyo had a double and three RBI, while Devin Kelly added two RBI for Cheverus.

GORHAM 19, BONNY EAGLE 2: Hunter Finck had three hits, including a double and a home run and drove in four runs as the Rams (4-4) beat the Scots (3-6) in four innings in Standish.

Casey Skofield added two hits, two RBI and scored two runs for Gorham. He also earned the win, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (none earned) on two hits, while walking one and striking out six. Caden Smith added two hits, including a double and three RBI, while Jack Karlonas had two RBI and scored twice.

SOFTBALL

WINDHAM 15, PORTLAND 0: Kennedy Kimball allowed one hit and struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings to help the Eagles (9-0) beat the Bulldogs (5-3) in four innings in Portland.

Addie Caiazzo was 2 for 3, scored three times and drove in two for Windham. Lacie Higgins and Dakota Smith each added two RBI.

Sadie Armstrong had the lone hit for Portland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 18, SANFORD 3: Sophia Bogardus and Kylie Lamson both had two hits and two RBI, helping the Trojans (3-5) collect a three-inning win over the Raiders (0-7) in Saco.

Lindsay DesRoberts, Sophia Maloy and Allison Marines also had multiple hits for Thornton Academy, and Bogardus picked up the win in the circle with four strikeouts in two innings pitched.

GORHAM 10, KENNEBUNK 0: Winnie Dubail had three hits including a double, Sawyer Vonderhaar added a double and a single, and Amber Bretton pitched a complete-game shutout in the circle to give Gorham (7-2) a five-inning win over the Rams (7-4) in Kennebunk.

Kyleah Mack hit a triple for Gorham. Bretton tallied nine strikeouts while allowing just one hit.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

TRAIP ACADEMY 13, LAKE REGION 0: Joey Watts had three goals and two assists, while Noah Matthews added three goals as the Rangers (1-7) beat the Lakers (0-8) in Kittery.

Brody Johnson and Asa Lane each scored twice for Traip. Terry Gagner made four saves in the shutout.

Gabe Lunt had 14 saves for Lake Region.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

LINCOLN ACADEMY 9, MORSE 8: Mariam Delisle scored her fifth goal of the game just 19 seconds into overtime to lift the Eagles (4-3) over the Shipbuilders (6-2) in Newcastle.

Bella Bodmer and Abby Kopp had two goals apiece for Lincoln Academy. Ciara Stokes made five saves.

Olive Beeton and Lillian Pomerleau scored two goals each for Morse. Haley Kirkpatrick tallied 11 saves.

KENNEBUNK 15, YORK 5: Keara Battaglise recorded three goals and an assists, while Ella Highbarger also scored three goals as the Rams (8-0) beat the Wildcats (1-6) in Kennebunk.

Ivy Armentrout added two goals and an assist, Anna McCarron had two goals, while Camdyn Keenan and Mara Muse each had a goal and three assists. Sophia Notine, Helen Kennie and Alex Foy also scored.

Grace Clayton and Ava Fontaine each had two goals, while Sophia Luchette scored once for York.

PORTLAND 12, LEWISTON 10: Phoebe Knoll scored four goals as the Bulldogs (3-5) topped the Blue Devils (3-5) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Gabriella Harrigan and Lucy Susen each scored twice for Portland and Kristen Mailloux had four saves.

Kaitlyn Shannon scored three goals to lead Lewiston.

YARMOUTH 20, MARSHWOOD 9: Neena Panozzo recorded five goals and four assists, Aine Powers added four goals and two assists and Brooke Boone had four goals and one assist to lift the Clippers (6-2) over the Hawks (4-4) in Yarmouth.

Grace Keaney added two goals and two assists for Yarmouth. Regan Sullivan turned aside 14 shots.

Madison Poitras and Hadley Prewitt led Marshwood with four goals each.

