Twenty musicians from around the world will gather at the Gazebo in Bath’s Library Park Friday at 1 p.m. for a free preview of their 7 p.m. performance at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

CCAC’s Artistic and Executive Director Matthew Glassman heard this extraordinary group of musicians perform Sunday night as part of their two-week New England tour.

“Each set varied wildly from the next,” Glassman said. “The energy is infectious.”

The performance at the Chocolate Church on May 10 will be unique from the other touring sites in that tickets will be pay-what-you’re-able, Glassman said.

“We believe that whenever it’s possible, there shouldn’t be a pay wall that keeps folks from experiencing something like this. We want everyone to know that whether they can pay something or nothing, they are welcome. Music is healing. Experiencing other cultures is restorative. If some can pay a little more, great. And if funds are low, come and enjoy.”

On Saturday night, May 11, Studio Two, a Beatles Tribute band, returns to the CCAC for a 7:30 p.m. performance. The FabFour focus on the Beatles’ early performance years is considered by many to be the band’s most exciting and fun time.

When Studio Two appeared last year at the Chocolate Church they delighted the audience, earning them a standing ovation with their music, instruments and onstage banter.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 the day of the show, sponsored this year by The Inn at Bath.

Upcoming shows for the month of May will include Crystal Vision, the premier Fleetwood Mac Tribute band on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.; singer/songwriter Vienna Teng at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19; “This Is All Yours,” a production by Resurgence Dance Company on Friday, May 24; and Road Waves, Friday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. The May 17 show featuring Dave Mallett and sons Luke and Will has been postponed.

YellowHouse Blues Band will stage a benefit performance for the CCAC on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. Other June performances will include Studio Theatre of Bath’s musical revue, “Impossible Destinations – Postcard Edition” on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Donna the Buffalo will appear on Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Jeff Beam will perform with Dave Gutter on Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on upcoming shows, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org, call (207) 442-8455 or stop by the office at 804 Washington St.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

