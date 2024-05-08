Renaissance Voices will perform at the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, as part of the Concerts for a Cause series. All proceeds will be donated to Oasis Free Clinics and Midcoast New Mainers Group.
Renaissance Voices is a Portland-based a cappella chorus singing music from the Middle Ages to the present day. The theme of this spring concert will be love songs, old and new. The group will be doing works by John Dowland, Thomas Morely, Edward Elgar, selections from the Great American Songbook and more.
Renaissance Voices was founded in 1995 by a group of Maine singers on tour in London. The original idea for an auditioned, Portland-based, a cappella ensemble still guides their choices today. Although their emphasis is the a cappella performance of early European music, in recent years they have broadened their repertoire to include other origins, including many works by women composers. Concerts also feature short readings that complement the themes of the musical selections. Renaissance Voices is comprised of both professional and experienced amateur musicians and enjoys an ever-widening fan base throughout Maine.
Harold Stover has been their conductor since 2001. He is a Julliard graduate, a distinguished composer, organist/choirmaster of many prestigious choirs in New York City, and he has played critically acclaimed organ recitals all over the U.S. and Europe. He also served on the faculty of the New York School of Liturgical Music, and at the Portland Conservatory of Music,
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at door. Students and children attend for $5. Tickets are available at the church office, at Gulf of Maine Books, or online at ticketstripe.com/renaissance.
