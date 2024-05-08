Freeport organizations defended their funding requests before the Town Council Tuesday night as the town puts the finishing touches on its budget, which is up for a vote early next month.

Described by Chairperson John Egan as “somewhat of a rapid-fire” discussion, a handful of local organizations ranging from Freeport Community Services to the Freeport Farmers Market stepped to the mic one by one to thank the town for its support over the years and to ask for continued funding for fiscal year 2025.

The next fiscal year’s budget reflects an increase of over $1 million in operational expenses — a nearly 9% markup from the current budget, according to the town’s budget memo.

“The town has had a sort of an up-and-down record in its past 25 years, let’s say, of participating in funding various things in the community,” Egan said at the meeting. “It is a subjective thing for the council — there is no statute that the town budget include or not include various items outside of our municipal spending and taking care of our assets. So, we wanted to give folks a chance to make a brief presentation.”

Freeport Farmers Market, which last year was based at Memorial Park, said it had more expenses planned for 2025 because of its new $20 voucher program they are launching to help low-income customers participate in the market. The organization also stated at the meeting that they hired a marketing consultant to help advertise the event.

Freeport Community Services said at the meeting that use of food assistance programs the group provides has increased about 40%-60% and that scholarships for summer camp have also increased.

“Needs are on the rise — we know things are super expensive,” said Sara Lundin, executive director of the organization. “The cost of living is very difficult for a lot of folks to achieve.”

Other groups such as Through These Doors, Oasis Health Clinic, Meetinghouse Arts and Freeport Elders Association also made their case before the council on Tuesday night.

At-Large Councilor Darrel Fournier asked groups to clarify how outside funding has supported their operations, as many noted in their presentations that they also received funding from other sources.

“I think you all have excellent programs, but if in fact you are adequately funded from other sources other than municipalities and it wouldn’t have a negative effect [to limit Freeport’s contributions], I would be interested in that,” he said.

District 2 Councilor Eric E. Smith noted in the meeting that some of the requests being made for the proposed operating budget were actually funded by a different town resource last year. He described that for some applications, the change in funding the town would grant is “almost nothing.”

“I do think from a lot of what we’ve received — including from many of you adding your perspective tonight — that the value of the services that you’re providing compared with the amount of money that you’re asking from the town of Freeport is really sort of not even comparable,” Smith said. “So, I appreciate the fact that, for many of you, what you’re asking for is sort of the bare minimum compared to the value of services.”

The council workshopped the proposed budget after the presentations — a session that included discussion over issues such as staffing in the fire department and telephone costs at Winslow Park. The council plans to continue its budget discussion at the May 21 Town Council meeting.

Egan encouraged residents to review the proposed budget and prepare questions for the public hearing on the matter, which will be on June 4. Residents can attend the hearing in person at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall or on Zoom.

