The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland celebrated the Mass of Ordination and Installation of the Most Reverend James Thomas Ruggieri as the 13th bishop of Portland on May 7 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. His Holiness Pope Francis named Ruggieri, then-pastor of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish and Saint Patrick Parish in Providence, Rhode Island, as bishop of the diocese on Feb. 13.

His Eminence Seán Patrick Cardinal O’Malley, OFM Cap, archbishop of Boston, served as the principal consecrator with His Excellency Most Reverend Robert Deeley, J.C.D. (Portland) and His Excellency Most Reverend Bishop Richard Henning, S.T.D. (Providence) serving as co-consecrators. A reception followed the livestreamed Mass at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the next bishop of the Diocese of Portland by the Holy Father,” Ruggieri said in a prepared release prior to his ordination. “I am very much look [sic] forward to diving right into getting to know all who make up the diocese, especially the priests and parishioners. I am grateful that Bishop Deeley will retire in Maine and provide me with valuable support.”

Deeley, who has led the Diocese of Portland with distinction for 10 years, will continue to reside in Maine as bishop emeritus.

Ruggieri received a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies from Providence College and a master of divinity from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland. A native of Rhode Island, he was ordained a priest in 1995 for the Diocese of Providence at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.

